Insight Meditation Community Offers Introductory Class 

December 28, 2017 by 1 Comment
The Insight Meditation Community of Chestertown is offering a 6-week Introduction to Mindfulness Meditation class on Sunday afternoons from 3:30 to 5 p.m. beginning  January 7, 2018.

At the heart of insight meditation is the practice of mindfulness, the cultivation of clear, stable and non-judgmental awareness. Anne Briggs, the group’s leader, and Wendy Morrison, a mindfulness and yoga teacher, will be teaching the classes, which will be held at the Chester River Friends Meeting House, 124 Philosophers Terrace, Chestertown.

There is a $25.00 registration fee, which can be mailed to Anne Briggs at 220 N. Kent Street, Chestertown, Md. 21620. Checks should be made payable to IMC – Chestertown, and accompanied by your e-mail address and telephone number.

For further information, please get in touch with Anne Briggs by phone at 410-778-1746, or by e-mail at info@imc-chestertown.org, or consult the group’s web site

Letters to Editor

  1. Anne Briggs says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:30 PM

    Thank you for publishing the article about the introductory mindfulness meditation classes with the accompanying illustration. We certainly appreciate the publicity and would also like to assure potential participants that there is no requirement that they sit cross-legged on the floor during the classes. Most of the participants usually sit on benches or chairs, though floor-sitting is certainly an option.

    Anne Briggs
    Insight Meditation Community of Chestertown

