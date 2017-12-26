RiverArts Workshops for 2018

Chestertown Riverarts invites you to step into 2018 with one of these exciting workshops from the ArtsAlive! Education Center.
Intro to Pastels
Three days: January 10, 11, 12
9 a.m; – 4 p.m.
Instructor: Mary Pritchard
This classroom-based workshop is for beginners and others who want to explore this flexible and forgiving medium. Students will be introduced to a variety of pastels, painting surfaces and pastel techniques as well as work from still life set ups and photographs.
Video Editing Techniques and Strategies
Wednesday, January 17
9:00am – 3:00pm
Instructor: Adele Schmidt
Did you always want to know how to edit your video in a way that it flows seamlessly and with progression? In this course, you will learn techniques and strategies to take control over the edit of your video, creating smooth and coherent cuts.
Websites for Artists and Arts-Based Businesses
Sunday, January 21
10:00am – 4:00pm
Instructor: Raven Bishop
Designed for the beginner (no coding skills necessary!) this class will cover the basics of design-selecting colors, fonts, layouts and branding as well as tools to help drive traffic to your site-including ways to get noticed on search engines and on social media.
Classes and Workshops are Great Gift Ideas!!
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.