Mid-Shore Arts: South Street and Dutchman’s Lane on Display (Really) at the National Gallery of Art

It is safe to say that any time the Spy notices a reference to the Mid-Shore, and in particular, South Street in Easton, in one of the great international art museums of the world, our instinct is to investigate.

And that was certainly the case when we learned first-hand that three sketches of South Street and Dutchman’s Lane by the late artist Anne Truitt opens her major exhibition, In the Tower: Anne Truitt, at the National Gallery of Art. These simple drawings, with such notes of where Mr. Lockwood’s hardware store or Dr. Stevens office were located, were actually used as a gateway to childhood memories of forms and colors for one of America’s most original and important sculptors of the 20th Century.

The Spy grabbed just a few Eastern Shore highlights from a recent conversation between the show’s curator, James Mayer, and Truitt’s daughter, Alexandra, at the National Gallery of Art last November to share with our readers. We thought most would relate to her connection with Eastern Shore picket fences.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. In the Tower: Anne Truitt, on view from November 19, 2017, through April 1, 2018. For more information about the exhibition please go here, to hear the Mayer-Truitt Interview in full please go here.