Hospital Foundation Sponsors Angel Tree

Photo: Shown at the Chester River Angel Tree gifts pick up are: front row, Stacey Ruckart and Sandy Prochaska, RN, both from nursing; Scott Burleson, hospital executive director; Lindsay Herr, representing Kent County Social Services; back row,Jone Taylor, representing Queen Anne’s County Social Services; Dawn Young, also from Kent County Social Services; Sue Edson, CRH Auxiliary president; Pay Unruh and Vicki Neal, Auxiliary volunteers; and Rebekah Hock, representing the Kent Center; and Sherrie Hill, RN.

The Chester River Health Foundation sponsors an annual Angel Tree on which hangs “holiday wishes” from children in the Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties’ foster care programs and also from clients of the Kent Center, which provides services to adults with developmental disabilities. More than 66 holiday gifts were donated by members of the CRHF Auxiliary as well as staff members at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, UM Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, UM Chester River Home Care and UM Chester River Health Foundation.

