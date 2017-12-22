Call for Artists: Color Blind — The Art of Black and White

by

River Arts Gallery invites artists to submit original works in black and white – and shades in between – that explore the use of line and tone in the absence of color. Works in all media are welcome, including traditional and abstract drawings, on paper or canvas, sculptural, or three-dimensional pieces.

Drop Off:

Sunday, January 28: 2 – 4 p.m.

Monday, January 29: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Opening Reception: First Friday, February 2: 5 – 8 p.m.

Pick Up:

Sunday, February 25, 2 – 4 p.m.

Monday, February 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To register and for more information-

Questions: info@ChestertownRiverArts.org or 410.778.6300