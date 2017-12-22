You are here: Home / Archives / Call for Artists: Color Blind — The Art of Black and White

Call for Artists: Color Blind — The Art of Black and White

December 22, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Share

Two Women – Kevin Harris

River Arts Gallery invites artists to submit original works in black and white – and shades in between – that explore the use of line and tone in the absence of color. Works in all media are welcome, including traditional and abstract drawings, on paper or canvas, sculptural, or three-dimensional pieces.

Drop Off:

Sunday, January 28: 2 – 4 p.m.

Monday, January 29: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Opening Reception: First Friday, February 2:  5  – 8 p.m.

Pick Up:

Sunday, February 25, 2 – 4 p.m.

Monday, February 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To register and for more information- CLICK HERE

Questions: info@ChestertownRiverArts.org  or 410.778.6300

Filed Under: Archives, Arts, Homepage Notes, Portal Notes, Visual Arts
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*