Special Trumpet and Organ Concert Jan. 12 at Emmanuel Church

Join us for a special Trumpet and Organ Concert at 7 p.m. on Friday evening, January 12, 2018! Renowned musicians Paul Neebe, Benjamin Lostocco, and Timothy Robson will join forces to present an evening of wonderful music with all proceeds going to support the Emmanuel-sponsored lunch program held each June for the National Music Festival students, mentors, and Washington College student workers. Tickets are $20 at the door for adults, $5 for students with ID.

Trumpeter Paul Neebe returns to Emmanuel for his second Benefit Concert to support our lunch program and to Chestertown where he has served as a trumpet mentor for several years as part of the National Music Festival. Paul has performed as a soloist for the Goethe Institute Cultural Program in Rothenburg, Germany and across the Eastern United States, Bavaria, Norway, Portugal and Slovakia. He currently serves, as principal trumpet of the Sarasota Opera, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and Wintergreen Festival Orchestra in addition to his solo engagements. He has taught at the University of Virginia, James Madison University, Elon University and the Summer University in Bayreuth, Germany. Paul holds both the Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from The Juilliard School, as well as a Doctorate of Musical Arts degree from the Catholic University of America.

Ben Lostocco is a freelance trumpet player and teacher based in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. He regularly performs in a variety of settings and styles, including orchestral, chamber, jazz, theater, church, and solo. Groups include Symphony of the Potomac, the Tryos Ensemble and National Christian Choir, plus a feature with Jazz One in “A Tribute to Miles Davis” at An Die Musik in Baltimore. Originally from Newington, CT, Ben received his first musical training at the Hartt School of Music Community Division. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.M. in trumpet performance in May 2017, where he was a member of the symphony orchestra, wind orchestra, jazz ensemble, wind ensemble, repertoire orchestra, and several chamber groups. He attended National Music Festival in 2016, and 2017, and played prelude and postude pieces at Emmanuel at the conclusion of the 2017 NMF.

Organist Tim Robson is well known at Emmanuel as both a substitute organist and an occasional visitor. He was Director of Music at Euclid Avenue Congregational Church in Cleveland for 27 years. Since then he has become an in-demand substitute organist in many churches in northeast Ohio. During the 2017/18 program year, he is serving as the Interim Director of Music at Fairmount Presbyterian Church in Cleveland Heights. In recent years he has been a regular assisting organist at Trinity Cathedral, Cleveland. He has performed many recitals in the area, most recently at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights. He has made a specialty of performing music from our time and has played world premieres of several works written especially for him. Tim is the current Dean of the Cleveland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. He holds degrees in music and library science from Drake University. Tim recently retired from Case Western Reserve University where he was a librarian and administrator for almost 37 years. His final position was that of Associate Director for Academic Engagement Services in the Kelvin Smith Library.