Mid-Shore Arts: Photographers Hunter Harris and H. Robins Hollyday in Contrast

It might be a bit of a stretch to say there are comparisons with Kent County native and photographer Hunter Harris’ exhibit at the Oxford Community Center entitled Above the Bay and artist Emily Lombardo’s current show at the Academy Art Museum, but not by much.

Both Emily and Hunter have gone back in time and captured contemporary impressions of similar subjects that two great masters in their field documented years before. One is the artist Francisco de Goya from the 17th Century, and H. Robins Hollyday, the famed Eastern Shore photographer from the 1920s.

In Hunter’s case, he worked with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and the Talbot Historical Society a few years ago to produce large reproductions of Hollyday’s stunning aerial photography and matching it with his own images of these unique landscapes. The results of both men’s work can now be seen side-by-side at the OCC until the end of the year.

The Spy caught up with Hunter yesterday afternoon to talk about the project.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Oxford Community Center please go here