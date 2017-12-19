Thanks for Community Sing-Along

by

To the Editor:

The Community Sing-Along on Sunday in Fountain Park was a great success! We had good weather and the large crowd was enthusiastic. Chestertown has terrific singers!

The Chester Valley Ministers’ Association thanks our many government, corporate and media sponsors, including the Chestertown Spy, for their support. Our community came together to support this endeavor and we appreciate it.Those who led the singing were wonderful and Philip Dutton on keyboards was perfect. Thank you!

Donations and pledges to date have covered expenses and have allowed for a generous contribution to the Good Neighbor Fund (PO Box 227, Chestertown, MD 21620).

Best wishes to all for a Blessed and Happy Holiday Season!

Rev. Jim Van de Wal

President, CVMA