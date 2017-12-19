New Assistant Branch Manager at Chesapeake Bank and Trust

by

Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce its new Assistant Branch Manager, Susan St. Amour.

Susan St. Amour has been with Chesapeake Bank and Trust for one year. She quickly assumed the role of Customer Service Representative including representing Chesapeake Bank & Trust at the Heron Point Branch. In recognition of Amour’s hard work and experience, she was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager.

“With a wealth of banking experience, we are pleased to promote Sue to oversee our branches at Heron Point and Morgnec Road,” said Glenn Wilson, President & CEO of Chesapeake Bank and Trust.

A graduate of University of Wales, with an undergraduate degree in law, Amour is now a Kent County resident. With a true passion for helping her customers, Amour’s knowledge of banking and strong values makes her the perfect fit for this position.

Founded in 1986, Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company, Chestertown’s Truly Local Banking Experience, has roots in Kent County dating back more than 100 years. Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is a well-known pillar in the community, helping residents and businesses with their banking and investments needs. For more information please visit www.chesapeaketrust.com or call (410) 778-1600.