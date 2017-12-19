Mid-Shore Arts: A Soothsayer Counterpoint to Goya’s Darkness with Emily Lombardo

by

When the Spy interviewed artist Emily Lombardo a few days before her opening of The Caprichos: Goya and Lombardo last month, it was surprising to see that the Academy Art Museum had also installed another collection of her work in its hallway. The purpose seemed to serve as a fitting counterpoint to the sobering aspects of her three year project to match Goya’s stinging social commentary with her own disappointments with our contemporary times.

With The Soothsayers: 3D Works on Paper, Emily moves back to some of her early roots working with paper, printmaking, and her life long fascination with the classic fortune-telling tool, the enduring 8 Ball from her youth. And by calling the project The Soothsayers, she brings back a 14th-century term that means “truth” and/or “reality.”

The Spy spent a few minutes with Emily talking about The Soothsayers and the sense of maturity and time with that comes with this youthful clairvoyance device.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum and The Soothsayers: 3D Works on Paper please go here