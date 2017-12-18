Profiles in Philanthropy: The Garfield’s Playmakers Program and the Hedgelawn Foundation

by

While the public and private schools in the area do their best to offer their students fun seasonal stage productions once or twice a year, it simply is not the same experience as committing five weeks, from 10 am to 3 pm, to create a major play.

That’s the contention of Tess Hogans, the theater manager for the Garfield Center for the Arts who also supervises the Playmakers program (along with Catherine Bushby) for young actors every summer. And for Tess, as she noted in her interview in the Spy’s Profiles in Philanthropy series with Judy Kohl of the Hedgelawn Foundation, it is this quality of “time on task” that not only brings out an extraordinary confidence in young thespians, but allows for a diversity of age and multiculturalism that break down traditional bear enriches the process of acting itself.

As Playmakers starts its twelfth season in the summer of 2018, Tess highlights how such a relatively small program can have such immediate and gratifying results while Judy talks about being the Playmakers original sponsor and its significant return on investment.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information on the Garfield Center for the Arts Playmaker program or to make a donation, please go here