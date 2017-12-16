Shore United Bank Welcomes Tracy Berrigan as Branch Manager

by

Shore United Bank, a member of Shore Bancshares community of companies, is excited to announce that Tracy Berrigan has joined the company as the Branch Manager of our Dover Street location in Easton, Maryland. Tracy joins Shore United Bank with 37 years of banking experience and management.

Ms. Berrigan is a graduate of the Community College of Baltimore County and holds a degree in business administration. She has also attended several courses and seminars through the Maryland Bankers Association including, deposit documentation, bank regulations and loan underwriting.

“Tracy is a great addition to the team at Dover Street. Her enthusiasm and her love for helping people go hand in hand when it comes to her leadership style that she demonstrates in the branch every day” says Jennifer Joseph, Chief Retail Banking Officer of Shore United Bank.

“I look forward to meeting and serving the customers that visit our Dover Street location,” says Ms. Berrigan.

Ms. Berrigan serves on the Executive Board of the Talbot Chamber of Commerce, Board of Director for Friends of Hospice and the Brighter Christmas Fund and also serves as the Treasurer of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Denton.

Ms. Berrigan resides in Denton, Maryland with her husband, Tim.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com.