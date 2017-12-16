Senior Nation: Londonderry’s Jammers and the Power of Music to Remember

by

One Jammer remembers singing for the Pope; a couple were encouraged to join when a son became a music professor, another sang professionally to pay for college, while a native Chestertownian got the itch to sing by listening to the Sutton Brothers quartet while growing up around Kent County. In total there are twenty-seven stories like these that have led them to join the Jammers singing group at Londonderry on the Tred Avon.

What first started out as a local drumming circle, the Jammers reorganized quickly into a singing group that gathered to harmonize and enjoy that special zone that only music can provide.

But recently the Jammers have taken an entirely new role. Beyond their singing get-togethers, they have started to take the “show on the road,” as they began to realize that the musical zone they enjoy could also benefit those with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, allowing many in the audience to recall words and other memories that bring a remarkable level of joy into their lives.

Starting with their next-door neighbors at Heartfields, where the Spy recently caught up with them, the Jammers have scheduled a few Easton-based concerts aimed at those that suffer from these chronic memory loss conditions.

The Spy spent a few minutes talking to Jammer members Ed and Jean Brown, Nancy Burns,Peggy Sloan, Elaine Utley and Londonderry director Irma Toce about this special kind of performance “gigs” at the Londonderry dining room and wanted to share some highlights.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Londonderry on the Tred Avon please go here