Kent County 4-H Calendar for December

by

Volunteers needed in 4-H: Looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661. The University of Maryland, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources programs are open to all and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.

December

14 4-H Animal Science Updates Webinar for Volunteers, 6:30 p.m.

15-18 4-H Toy Drive Weekend – packing, sorting, shopping etc. Detailed schedule to come.

19 UME Online 4-H Volunteer Training, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Must register in Kent Office 1 week prior to reserve a spot

20 Ag Center Board of Directors Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office

21 Kent 4-H Clover Kids – Holiday Wreaths, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Snack provided. Must register by 12/18!

25 Christmas Holiday ~ Extension Office Closed

28 24-H Record Book Work Day , 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Extension Office. All youth encouraged to work on Record Books

KENT COUNTY 4-H Scheduled Club Meetings (Subject to Change!)

Bits & Bridle Horse Club – 3rd Saturday, 1 p.m., Running W Kennels

Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports – Shotgun – 2nd Sunday, Noon, Kent Gun Club, 4th Sunday, Noon, Sudlersville Skeet Club, Archery, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2 p.m., Cypress Creek Archery, Millington, Rifle , 2nd and 4th Sundays, 2-4 p.m., Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester

Business meeting held the 1st Wednesday of every month, EXCEPT: January and July. 6:30 p.m. at the UMD Extension Office

Junior Dairy Associates – 3rd Friday monthly, 7 p.m., Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Clover Calf – 2nd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Fuzzy Tails & Shiny Scales – 4th Thursday monthly, 6:30 p.m., Winter, Presbyterian Church of Chestertown