Holiday Programs at the Garfield Center

Come spend the holidays at the Garfield Center for the Arts with two family friendly programs! On December 16th at 3:30pm bring a comfy pillow and blanket to snuggle and listen as Kent County Public Librarian Annie Woodall reads holiday stories for the annual Gather ‘Round! Cookies, cocoa and candy canes provided! Admission is FREE, with donations supporting the Kent County Public Library.

This is also the final weekend of the Garfield’s holiday show, Miracle on 34th Street. Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 410-810- 2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.