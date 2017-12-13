Habitat House of the Week: American Georgian on Alden Drive

by

Georgian was the dominant architectural style during Maryland’s colonial times. This week’s house design has several Georgian features such as the front paneled door with its decorative crown and pilasters, doors and windows in strict symmetry, and the hipped roof meeting at a roof balustrade. Additional wings were added on both sides to maintain massing symmetry but in this case there is one wing for the garage and connection to the house.

I have had only one house with an entrance hall so this house’s generously sized entrance hall appealed to me. French doors open from it into the living room with its fireplace flanked by windows and windows. I liked how the flow of the floor plan continued to work very well with pocket French doors into the dining room and to the bright kitchen / family room that spans the depth of the house. The large screened porch is accessed from both the living and dining rooms and makes this house perfect for entertaining.

Since my farmhouse has low ceilings this house’s 9 foot ceilings appealed to me very much. I admired the many custom details like the moldings, wainscot panels in the living and dining rooms, and this movie fan envies the family room’s media cabinetry.

This house has a basement and the finished portion with windows is a real plus for myriad uses. It reminded me of the house I once designed for a train enthusiast with its 1000 sf basement for his miniature railroad!

