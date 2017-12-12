Come Sing with Us

by

If you love to sing, the Chester River Chorale wants you!

Come join us at 6 p.m. Monday January 15 in Wesley Hall at Chestertown’s Heron Point as we begin our 20th season. Our ages range from college student to octogenarian. Our voices range from soprano to bass. No auditions required.

Dues are $50 with students free as we begin to practice for our annual mid-April spring program. Its title—Leaves of Bluegrass—should give a hint of the original oratorio that we will sing backed up by a bluegrass band.

Those singing with the Chorale will also be eligible to join the National Musical Festival orchestra in June for the Mozart Requiem.

See our website for more information.