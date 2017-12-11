Christmas Feast Returns to First Methodist Church

by

The community is invited to the annual “Feast of Love” dinner at First United Methodist Church on Christmas afternoon, Monday, Dec. 25, at 1 p.m. Any and all that wish to feel the warmth of the season and the best sense of our community are welcome.

First organized in 1984 by Yvonne Arrowood, the feast brings the folks at First Methodist and a score of neighbors from throughout the county to open their doors and hearts on a winter’s day to provide nourishment for body and soul. Assuring that on a day of celebration, no-one need feel alone. For more than three decades now, it has been a special tradition both for those that come to the meal and for the volunteers to enjoy the fellowship of their neighbors and friends.

Dinner includes roast turkey, vegetables with all the trimmings and enough pies and desserts, (even a birthday cake for the special occasion), to make the celebration complete. Singing and festive cheer abound as is an honest chance to witness that Chestertown isn’t just a small town but really one big family.

Reservations are not required, but anyone interested in coming please call (410)778-2977, so the organizers know how many to expect. (Additionally, if you know anyone that needs to be personally invited or picked up, the church can try to make transportation available for them with advance notice.) The church is located at High & Mill Street in downtown Chestertown and the entrance for the dinner is on the Mill Street side of the church.

If you would like to volunteer, you can email feastoflovedinner@gmail.com or sign up at here with the hostname: “arrowood” and log in: “1225”.

Thanks in advance to the Fish Whistle, Dixon Valve & Coupling, Theresa Smith, Janet Sigler and Lapp Family Bakeries for their help with the meal.