Kent County Public Library Out and About – Dec 16

December 9, 2017
Kent County Public Library provides regular service at its three locations in Chestertown, Rock Hall, and the North County Branch in Galena, but we also like to offer library experiences outside of our buildings! KCPL will be participating in these upcoming community events:

Millington Winter Fest & Cookie Walk

Saturday, December 16th  |  9am-1pm

Pick up FREE children’s books and learn about library programs and services during the Millington Winter Fest at the Millington Volunteer Fire Company.

Gather ‘Round at the Garfield

Saturday, December 16th  |  3:30 pm

Join us at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre for a special storytime full of seasonal stories for children of all ages.

For more information, visit the library’s website  or call 410.778.3636.

 

