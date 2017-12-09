Kent County Public Library Out and About – Dec 16

Kent County Public Library provides regular service at its three locations in Chestertown, Rock Hall, and the North County Branch in Galena, but we also like to offer library experiences outside of our buildings! KCPL will be participating in these upcoming community events:
Millington Winter Fest & Cookie Walk
Saturday, December 16th | 9am-1pm
Pick up FREE children’s books and learn about library programs and services during the Millington Winter Fest at the Millington Volunteer Fire Company.
Gather ‘Round at the Garfield
Saturday, December 16th | 3:30 pm
Join us at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre for a special storytime full of seasonal stories for children of all ages.
For more information, visit the library’s website or call 410.778.3636.
Children & Books — They Go
Together — Kent County Public Library
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.