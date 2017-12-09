Habitat Price Points: What over $1,000,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $1,250,000 at 406 River Rd. in Chestertown.

The Chester River is the scene of much activity throughout the year and this house has a front seat for all of the action. Rowing is very popular including the Washington College crew team practices, the intercollegiate crew races that begin at the house’s waterfront edge and the Chester River Rowing Club races. Washington College’s sailing team, the Chester River Yacht Club’s summer sailing program and the Chester River Regatta’s start/finish line is in front of the house at the water’s edge.

Adapting to the man-made activity are the abundant waterfowl. Geese, mallards and other migratory waterfowl rest on the lawn and have even been seen enjoying the hot tub and pool. Several species of raptor birds rest in the canopy trees along the river’s edge while the graceful blue herons preen and pose on the dock and pilings.

The second floor full length porch that runs the full length of the rear elevation is a box seat for all the river activities. The French doors on the first floor open all of the rooms to the river view. The front of the house is Dutch Colonial in style with a pleasing rhythm of dormer windows. The front planting beds are filled with hostas and ground cover for minimum maintenance.

The nautical theme is carried through in the interior furnishings and accessories. My favorite room was the gallery with the owners’ art collection lining the walls.

