Unitarian Universalists: “To Seek a Minor Sun: Letting Go and Fighting On” 

On Sunday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., Rev. Diana Davies will give a sermon titled “To Seek a Minor Sun: Letting Go and Fighting On” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. A great naturalist writer once observed a spider spinning a web on a warm street light, in defiance of the winter cold, leading him to the conclusion: “In the days of the frost seek a minor sun.” But when is it important to hold onto that glowing orb of hope and when is it time to let go?

Special music for this service will be performed by Shannon and Mike Buccino.

About our speaker: Diana Davies completed her studies at Meadville Lombard Theological School, was entered into preliminary fellowship and was ordained as a UU minister. She has recently served as a student minister at First Unitarian Church of Baltimore and is currently supporting the Unitarian Universalists of Charlestown (in Catonsville MD). Before entering seminary, Diana had a long career as a teacher of Russian and an international educator, most recently serving as Vice Provost for International Initiatives at Princeton University. She is bringing her international experience into her ministry through her work as an international education consultant for Meadville Lombard.

Religious Exploration and childcare will be available during the service.

All are welcome – please call 410-778-3440 for more information.