Mid-Shore Pro Bono Receives $10,000 Grant to Support Debtor Assistance Programs

Mid-Shore Pro Bono is pleased to announce the award of a $10,000 grant from the American College of Bankruptcy Foundation to support their Debtor Assistance Project (DAP). Since 2010, the DAP has provided free legal advice to more than 700 individuals and families facing bankruptcy or other consumer debt issues on the Eastern Shore.

This grant will fund Mid-Shore Pro-Bono’s monthly DAP clinics providing debtors with opportunities to meet with specially trained volunteer attorneys for cost-free half-hour consultations. Clinics are hosted in Easton and Centreville with plans to expand to other counties in 2018. Mid-Shore Pro Bono sustains this program independently with the support of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court who established this program.

In addition, the grant will support outreach efforts to reach potential clients facing consumer debt.

“The continued support of the American College of Bankruptcy will allow us to reach individuals and families struggling with consumer debt,” said Sandy Brown, Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director. “The earlier we can reach clients and begin working with them, the easier it is to keep them in their homes and avoid bankruptcy. Many clients don’t know their rights and are reluctant to confront these issues, but we can help.”

Monthly DAP clinics are held in the Mid-Shore Pro Bono offices in Centreville at 108 Broadway and Easton at 8 South West Street. For more information about the DAP program, please call the office at 410-690-8128.

About Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono Mid-Shore Pro Bono connects low-income individuals and families who need civil legal services with volunteer attorneys and community resources. The organization serves citizens of Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester counties. For more information or to make a donation, call Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 or visit www.midshoreprobono.org.