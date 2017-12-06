Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble to Present “Splendor of the Season”

by

“Splendor of the Season” is the theme of the Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble’s 2017 holiday concert.

Music Director Dr. Keith A. Wharton will conduct this free concert, beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Cross and High streets, Chestertown. The church is handicapped-accessible, via the ramp and automatic doors on the courthouse-green side of the building. All are invited for refreshments in the church hall after the concert.

The concert features “March of the Toys” by Victor Herbert from his 1903 operetta “Babes in Toyland,” “Nativity Carol” by John Rutter, and “A Hanukkah Festival,” an arrangement of Festival of Lights music. Traditional Christmas carols are the basis for several pieces: “All Through the Night,” “All is Calm,” “On a Catalonian Carol,” “And All the Bells Shall Ring,” and “Gesu Bambino.” “Carols from the British Isles” offers another medley of favorites, and “A Christmas Festival” is a musical summation of the season by Leroy Anderson. “The Ultimate Christmas Sing-along” is the audience’s opportunity to join with the band in celebrating the music of the season.

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble is an all-ages community concert band. It was formed in 2001 to offer area wind and percussion musicians the opportunity to continue or return to the pleasures of playing quality music in a large ensemble. New members are always welcome, without audition or fee.

Rehearsals for the next concert on March 18th will begin on Monday, January 8th. They start promptly at 7:00 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. in the Washington College band room in Gibson Center for the Arts.

For more information, call 410-778-2829, send a message to ESWEemail@yahoo.com, or go to facebook.com/EasternShoreWindEnsemble. The ensemble is partially supported by a grant from the Kent County Arts Council.