Unitarian Universalists: “Hope While Waiting”

On Sunday, Dec 3, at 10 a.m. Rev. Sue Browning will give a sermon entitled “Hope While Waiting” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown.

In the simplest of terms, the purpose of gathering on Sundays is to give and receive hope to one another. We look to music, and story and lessons to remind one another to look in unusual places for just that glimmer of light we need to lead us on. At this service, Rev. Sue Browning will explore our role as “keepers of the flame” as we wait for the longest night of the year.

Childcare will be available during the service. All are welcome! Please call 410-778-3440or visit the website for more information.