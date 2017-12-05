Spy House of the Week: Getting High on Mixed-Use

Having worked in urban design for part of my architectural career, I was pleased to find another mixed-use building on High Street. I love corner lots since the opportunity for increased daylight, ventilation and privacy from adjacent buildings is especially important for the second floor apartments.
This building’ imposing red brick façade with slate blue shutters and large windows has features of the American Four-Square and Greek Revival details with its low pitched hipped roof culminating in a cupola and the emphasized cornice line with its wide band of trim.
The side street has leafy tall trees for delightful views from the second floor apartments. The side yard with a mix of roses and shrubs separated from the public sidewalk by a white picket fence is an inviting urban vista and garden for the tenants.
This building is fully leased with two first floor offices and two one-bedroom apartments above. The light filled apartments with wood floors have different floor plans. My favorite room was the corner living-dining area of one apartment. A great example of mixed-use and a model for small town revitalization.
For more information about this property, contact Miles Norris with Select Land & Homes at 410-810-3900 (o) 410-708-5423 (c) or mnorrisselect@gmail.com
Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.
Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.
