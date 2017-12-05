Spy House of the Week: Getting High on Mixed-Use

by

Having worked in urban design for part of my architectural career, I was pleased to find another mixed-use building on High Street. I love corner lots since the opportunity for increased daylight, ventilation and privacy from adjacent buildings is especially important for the second floor apartments.

This building’ imposing red brick façade with slate blue shutters and large windows has features of the American Four-Square and Greek Revival details with its low pitched hipped roof culminating in a cupola and the emphasized cornice line with its wide band of trim.

The side street has leafy tall trees for delightful views from the second floor apartments. The side yard with a mix of roses and shrubs separated from the public sidewalk by a white picket fence is an inviting urban vista and garden for the tenants.

This building is fully leased with two first floor offices and two one-bedroom apartments above. The light filled apartments with wood floors have different floor plans. My favorite room was the corner living-dining area of one apartment. A great example of mixed-use and a model for small town revitalization.

For more information about this property, contact Miles Norris with Select Land & Homes at 410-810-3900 (o) 410-708-5423 (c) or mnorrisselect@gmail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.