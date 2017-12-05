“Golden Ticket” Raffle at the Garfield Center”: Your Chance to Win – and Help the Garfield!

Enter the Garfield Center’s “Golden Ticket” Raffle for a chance to win a theatre weekend in Philadelphia! Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at or in the theatre’s box office. This raffle serves as a fundraiser for the Garfield Center, with the winning ticket being drawn on February 16th during opening night of the theatre’s first play of 2018, The Little Prince. The winner will receive an exclusive weekend in the “City of Brotherly Love”, which includes:
Two tickets to the historic Walnut Street Theatre
Dinner for two at the unique and romantic “M” Restaurant
Overnight lodging at the boutique style Morris House Hotel
Drink and snack at Six Feet Under – Washington Square’s newest gastropub
The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown, MD.
###
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.