“Golden Ticket” Raffle at the Garfield Center”: Your Chance to Win – and Help the Garfield!

Enter the Garfield Center’s “Golden Ticket” Raffle for a chance to win a theatre weekend in Philadelphia! Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at or in the theatre’s box office. This raffle serves as a fundraiser for the Garfield Center, with the winning ticket being drawn on February 16th during opening night of the theatre’s first play of 2018, The Little Prince. The winner will receive an exclusive weekend in the “City of Brotherly Love”, which includes:

Two tickets to the historic Walnut Street Theatre

Dinner for two at the unique and romantic “M” Restaurant

Overnight lodging at the boutique style Morris House Hotel

Drink and snack at Six Feet Under – Washington Square’s newest gastropub

The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown, MD.

