You are here: Home / Archives / “Golden Ticket” Raffle at the Garfield Center”: Your Chance to Win – and Help the Garfield!

“Golden Ticket” Raffle at the Garfield Center”: Your Chance to Win – and Help the Garfield!

December 5, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Share

Enter the Garfield Center’s “Golden Ticket” Raffle for a chance to win a theatre weekend in Philadelphia! Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at or in the theatre’s box office. This raffle serves as a fundraiser for the Garfield Center, with the winning ticket being drawn on February 16th during opening night of the theatre’s first play of 2018, The Little Prince. The winner will receive an exclusive weekend in the “City of Brotherly Love”, which includes:

 

Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown, MD

Two tickets to the historic Walnut Street Theatre

Dinner for two at the unique and romantic “M” Restaurant

Overnight lodging at the boutique style Morris House Hotel

Drink and snack at Six Feet Under – Washington Square’s newest           gastropub

The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown, MD.

 

###

Filed Under: Archives, Arts, Homepage Highlights, Portal Highlights
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*