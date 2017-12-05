Call for Artists: RiverArts to Launch 2018 Year of Exhibitions

by

RiverArts Annual Members’ Show will soon open our 2018 year of exhibitions. All member artists are invited to submit work for this show. Open to all media and with no theme, the Members’ Show offers our artists the opportunity to exhibit some of their best work. A favorite of artists and viewers alike, the Members’ Show both celebrates and proves the variety and vibrancy of the arts in our community. January’s show is curated by Cindy Bowers Fulton.

A note from the curator:

“This is the show you all have been waiting for. The members’ show honors you, our wonderful members. Without you, there would be no RiverArts.

We hope you all participate so we can show our public the artistic diversity that represents our community arts center on the Eastern Shore. We have members not only from the Eastern Shore but across the bridge, and we welcome everyone to participate in this show. Let us show off our many different styles and media that we work in!!

Cheers, Cindy Fulton, curator”

Drop-off dates for the January 2018 Members’ Show differ from usual drop-off dates because of New Year’s Day.

Drop Off:

Tuesday, January 2: 10 am – 3 pm

Wednesday, January 3: 10 am – 1 pm

First Friday, January 5: 5 – 8 pm

Pick Up:

Sunday, January 28, 2 – 4 pm

Monday, January 29, 10 am – 1 pm

To register and for more information click here.

Questions: info@ChestertownRiverArts.org or 410.778.6300

###