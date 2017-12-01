KCHS Seasonal Sensations Dinner and Concert Dec. 13

Kent County High School Music presents the 10th annual Seasonal Sensations Dinner, Jazz Concert and Silent Auction, 6 p.m Dec. 13 at Kent County High School Cafeteria
Enjoy a meal prepared by skilled Kent County High School Culinary Arts students while seasonal music selections are performed by our talented Kent County High School Jazz Band and Chorus students. Purchase your tickets early, seating is limited!
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 12. Tickets can be picked up at the door the evening of the event. Please R.S.V.P. to Marlayn at marlayn@atlanticbb.net to reserve your tickets.
