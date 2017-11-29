Miracle on 34th Street Opens Dec. 1 at Garfield

by

Veteran Director Jim Landskroener has assembled a cast of new and familiar local faces for the production of Miracle on 34 th Street, which opens during the Dickens of a Christmas weekend, Friday, December 1st at the Garfield Center for the Arts. This play version is adapted from the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture, and based on the novel by Valentine Davies. ".

“This is a tale that we want to believe in, that creates a world we seem to desperately desire, free of the blatant commercialism that surrounds us, where love and decency and generosity of spirit are their own rewards. What we want Christmas to be all about.” So writes the Santa Cruz Sentinel of this most heartwarming holiday

story.

By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy's customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl's belief in Santa. In a dramatic decision, the court confirms Kris as the true Santa, allowing Susan and countless other children to experience the joy of childhood fantasy.

The cast in order of appearance on stage:

James Diggs – Dr. Pierce

David Ryan – Kris Kringle

June Hall – Bag Lady

Rich Person – Laura Crabtree

Shellhammer (Shelly) – Lori Wysong

Doris Walker – Natalie Lane

Susan Walker – Izzie Southworth

Fred Gayley – Zac Ryan

Drunk Santa – Tom Dorman

Macy – Allan Price

Sawyer – Diane Landskroener

Gimble – Special Cameo

Judge Harper – Gil Rambach

Finley – Tom Dorman

Mara – Mike Heffron

Halloran – June Hall

Duncan – Laura Crabtree

Mara, Jr. – Aaron Sensenig

Assorted Elves: Ben Anthony, Thomas Martinez, Ellie Morton, Shane Saunders

Children & Parents: Lia & Sarah Schut, Quentin & Phyllis Bergenholtz, Joe Diggs, Aaron Sensenig and Josie

Merton.

Take advantage of the Garfield’s recurring opening night discount; get $5 off when you wear your Garfield t-shirt! The show runs three weekends, from December 1 to 17. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m, and Sunday matinees begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for military and.seniors 65+, and $10 for students.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.GarfieldCenter.org or by calling the box office at 410-810- 2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown. This production is sponsored by Sutton Building & Remodeling, who recently installed the Garfield’s new movie screen.

Photo credits — Jeff Weber