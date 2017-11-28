This Year Give a Unique Gift – Visit the Annual Artisan Sale at “The Artists’ Gallery”

by

On First Friday, December 1st, The Artists’ Gallery will feature a wide variety of handcrafted works from artists on the Eastern Shore and beyond in their Annual Artisan Sale. Included in this show will be beautiful clay pieces by Manick Burton and Carole Cascio, metal fish by Rob Forrester, wood sculpture, ceramic tiles, jewelry by Michele Armitano, Roseannette Cooper, Silvawear, and Smash and Grab. More holiday gifts may be found in recycled glass, leather goods, silhouetted night lights, silk scarves, and handcrafted platters, mugs, and bowls.

The artisans featured in this show hail from the Eastern Shore and across the nation. Many of the pieces are the result of annual pilgrimages to the Baltimore American Craft Show, where gallery partners have a chance to meet the artists and examine their work firsthand.

The public is invited to visit The Artists Gallery on December 1, 2017, from 5-8 p.m., for light refreshments and to meet a few of their talented craftspeople. Among those attending will be our popular and prolific jewelry maker, Roseannette Cooper. The Annual Artisan Sale will be featured throughout the month of December. The Artists Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday–Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30. For more information, please visit www.theartistsgalleyctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.