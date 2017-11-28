4-H’ers Conduct 18th Annual Toy Drive

by

After winning first prize for their float in the Chestertown Christmas Parade, the 4-H Toy Drive Planning Committee also manned a booth in Fountain Park from 9 a.m. to noon. They will be there again this Saturday at the same time, collecting toys and monetary donations. Please bring new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children age newborn through 18 years old. 4-H requests that toy donations do not portray or encourage violence.

Monetary donations are accepted at the University of Maryland Extension office, 709 Morgnec Road, Chestertown. Checks should be made out to Kent County EAC, with “4-H Toy Drive” in the memo line. The drive continues through Dec. 15.

The 4-H’ers are partnering with the Chestertown Lions Club, Kent County Public Schools, and Kent County Social Services to collect gifts to include in the Lions’ annual Christmas Basket program. Last year, the 4-H Toy Drive collected $1904.66. Combining that with funds left over from 2015, they purchased toys and gifts for some 400 children in the county.

In addition to the Fountain Park booth, there are drop-off sites in Galena, Kennedyville, Millington, Rock Hall and Worton. Call the 4-H office at 410-778-1661 for more information.