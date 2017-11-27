Photo Gallery — Chestertown Christmas Parade

by

Chestertown held its annual Christmas parade Saturday, Nov. 25 – and whoever ordered up the weather deserves a prize!

With clear skies and comfortable temperatures – especially for the end of November – a large crowd was on hand to view the marching units, floats, band — and of course the star of the season, Santa, who rode in style on the back of one of the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company’s biggest trucks.

Here’s a Spy photo gallery of some of the highlights.

The judge’s choices for parade winners:

Marching Band:

1st – Kent County Community Marching Band

2nd – Kent County High School Marching Band

Marching Unit:

1st – Chestertown Christian Academy Cheerleaders

2nd – Rough Riders

3rd – Garfield Center for the Arts (Cast of Miracle on 34th Street)

Other winners —

Float:

1st – University of Maryland Extension Kent County 4-H Program

2nd – Main Street Chestertown “Dickens of a Christmas”

3rd – E.L.B. Incorporated

Classic Car:

1st – Jeff Maguire ’67 Mustang

2nd – Rick George ’65 Ford Falcon Futura

3rd – Mike Fisher ’53 Chevy Pickup

Congratulations to all the winners — and thanks to the Downtown Chestertown Association for sponsoring another enjoyable holiday event.