Photo Gallery — Chestertown Christmas Parade

Chestertown held its annual Christmas parade Saturday, Nov. 25 – and whoever ordered up the weather deserves a prize!
With clear skies and comfortable temperatures – especially for the end of November – a large crowd was on hand to view the marching units, floats, band — and of course the star of the season, Santa, who rode in style on the back of one of the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company’s biggest trucks.
Here’s a Spy photo gallery of some of the highlights.
The judge’s choices for parade winners:
Marching Band:
1st – Kent County Community Marching Band
2nd – Kent County High School Marching Band
Marching Unit:
1st – Chestertown Christian Academy Cheerleaders
2nd – Rough Riders
3rd – Garfield Center for the Arts (Cast of Miracle on 34th Street)
Other winners —
Float:
1st – University of Maryland Extension Kent County 4-H Program
2nd – Main Street Chestertown “Dickens of a Christmas”
3rd – E.L.B. Incorporated
Classic Car:
1st – Jeff Maguire ’67 Mustang
2nd – Rick George ’65 Ford Falcon Futura
3rd – Mike Fisher ’53 Chevy Pickup
Congratulations to all the winners — and thanks to the Downtown Chestertown Association for sponsoring another enjoyable holiday event.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.