Photo Gallery — Chestertown Christmas Parade

November 27, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Santa greets the crowd after riding in the Chestertown Christmas parade

Chestertown held its annual Christmas parade Saturday, Nov. 25 – and whoever ordered up the weather deserves a prize!

With clear skies and comfortable temperatures – especially for the end of November – a large crowd was on hand to view the marching units, floats, band — and of course the star of the season, Santa, who rode in style on the back of one of the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company’s biggest trucks.

Here’s a Spy photo gallery of some of the highlights.

 

Elves from the Downtown Chestertown Association lead off the parade

Even the Grinch is popular at the Christmas parade!

The judge’s choices for parade winners:

Kristin Owen of Downtown CFhetertown Association briefs Councilwomen L:iz Gross,and Linda Kuiper and Mayor Chris Cerino (standing), the parade judges, while announcer Tom Yeager, at left, warms up the crowd.

Marching Band:

 

1st – Kent County Community Marching Band

2nd – Kent County High School Marching Band

 

Marching Unit:

1st – Chestertown Christian Academy Cheerleaders

2nd – Rough Riders

3rd – Garfield Center for the Arts (Cast of Miracle on 34th Street)

Other winners —

Float:

1st – University of Maryland Extension Kent County 4-H Program

2nd – Main Street Chestertown “Dickens of a Christmas”

3rd – E.L.B. Incorporated

Classic Car:

1st – Jeff Maguire ’67 Mustang

2nd – Rick George ’65 Ford Falcon Futura

3rd – Mike Fisher ’53 Chevy Pickup

Congratulations to all the winners — and thanks to the Downtown Chestertown Association for sponsoring another enjoyable holiday event.

 

