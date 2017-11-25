Eastern Shore River Keeper Organizations Unite

by

Easton, MD (November 17, 2017) – Chester River Association, Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy, and Sassafras River Association officially announced today the merger of their three organizations to form ShoreRivers, a new nonprofit dedicated to healthy waterways across the upper and middle Eastern Shore.

“I am thrilled to lead this exciting organization and its passionate staff as we work to develop real solutions to improve the health of our waters,” says Jeff Horstman, who will serve as the new Executive Director of ShoreRivers. “ShoreRivers is more than just the sum of our parts – we are now one committed voice with more influence on policy, more capacity to enact programs, and more potential to undertake large regional agricultural and restoration projects to reduce pollution.”

ShoreRivers will keep the local focus of its legacy organizations by maintaining their existing volunteer networks and local watershed boards. The new organization’s mission is to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. The combined organization will work with other environmental organizations, local businesses, farmers, families, local governments and a diverse community of Eastern Shore stakeholders to reduce pollution and protect natural resources. “Each of our three legacy organizations has a proud and productive history of advocacy and restoration work on the Shore,” said Brennan Starkey, incoming Chair of the ShoreRivers Board of Directors. “By merging together, we draw upon our collective expertise, passion, and innovation to improve our Eastern Shore rivers and the Chesapeake Bay.”