Kent County Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee to Hold Special Meeting, Monday, Nov. 27

November 25, 2017
The Kent County Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee of the Kent County Board of Education is holding a special meeting for the purpose of discussing long-term facilities planning.  The meeting will be held on Monday, November 27, 2017, at 4:30 pm.  The meeting will be held at the Kent County High School Media Center, 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton, Maryland  21678

Members of the Kent County Board of Education are Trish McGee, president; A. Bryan Williams, vice president; Jeff Reed, member; Dr. Wendy Costa, member; and Joseph Goetz, member. Karen Couch is superintendent of schools.

