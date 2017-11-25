Habitat Price Points: What $401,000 to $700,000 Buys You in Talbot County

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $685,000 at 21496 Island Club Rd in the Tilghman-on-Chesapeake neighborhood. This development on Tilghman Island offers a clubhouse, large pool and marina with floating dock to enjoy relaxing with family and friends

This house has great curb appeal with its site that is slightly elevated above the street, the garage wing is perpendicular to the street and the house’s massing steps down from its central two-story wing to the side one story wing. The rear yard backs up to a wooded area for privacy. Part of the rear yard is fenced so children and pets can play outdoors with minimal supervision. The owners added extensive landscaping including a small gazebo which their grandchildren have claimed as their own clubhouse.

The owners worked with the builder to add many custom touches, especially in the kitchen as they love to cook for friends and family. My favorite rooms were the four seasons room with its large floor to ceiling windows and pitched ceiling and the dining area with its large corner windows. The kitchen is the hub of this house and it is open to the dining and family room. The master suite on the main floor and the other 4 bedrooms on the second floor are all spacious.

For more information about this property contact Benson and Mangold agents at 410-745-0720 (o): Tom Crouch at 410-310-8916 (c) or tcrouch@bensonandmangold.com, or Peggy Neviaser at 410-310-3536 (c) or peggyneviaser@gmail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”. There is an open house on Saturday, November 25th, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.



Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.