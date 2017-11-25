Habitat Price Points: What $401,000 to $700,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $628,000 at 128 Royston Shores Rd. in Chestertown.

This house maximizes the advantage of its site’s sloping topography to open up the water views from the house as much as possible for panoramic views of the Chester River. There is an upper deck that is accessed from the second floor bedrooms, a screened porch and a deck a few steps above the lawn on the main floor of the house. I especially liked how the main floor deck didn’t need a rear railing to obstruct the view. Further down the lawn a few more steps lead to the dock.

I also liked the front elevation with its traditional style, pleasing symmetry and color palette of light blue and white. The open plan kitchen and dining are directly behind the family room and screened porch to make these spaces the core of the house. The main floor master suite and the second floor bedrooms are very generously sized. Recent upgrades include a new kitchen and cork floors.

For more information about this property contact Tracy Stone with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-778-0330 (o),443-480-0610 (c) or tstone@cbchesapeake.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”



Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.