UM Shore Regional Health Shines Light on Lung Cancer Awareness Month

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Services team members recently teamed up with community partners from local health departments to Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Awareness Month by decorating and lighting a tree in UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton. UM SRH joins the estimated 200 communities to hold a “Shine the Light” event in partnership with the Lung Cancer Alliance (LCA).

Photo: Back row: (L-R) Katie Dadds, practice manager, Pulmonary Care at Easton & Chestertown, Greg Oliver, MD, Pulmonologist, Leigh Marquess, RN, director of Wellness Promotions, Caroline County Health Department, Brian Leutner, MBA, executive director, UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester and UM Shore Regional Health Oncology Services, Gary Bigelow, regional director of Imaging, Cheryl Ruff, University of Maryland Community Medical Group, senior director of Operations, UM SRH, Timothy Shanahan, DO, regional medical director for Physician Services, UM Community Medical Group, Maranda LeCompte, RN, Tobacco Cessation Program –Dorchester County. Front row: Kristen Moore, Community Health Educator-Talbot County, Michele Williams, DNP, Oncology Nurse Practitioner and program coordinator, Lung Cancer Screening, Julie Jones, program coordinator, Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program – Dorchester County. Not pictured: Amanda James, RN, Cessation Nurse –Talbot County.

In July 2017, UM SRH Cardiovascular and Pulmonary services launched a new lung cancer screening program overseen by Greg Oliver, MD, pulmonologist, and Michelle Williams, DNP, who is board-certified in oncology. Named a LCA Screening Center of Excellence, this program uses low-dose computed tomography scanning to find disease at the earliest possible stage.

For more information on UM SRH’s Lung Cancer Screening program please visit umshoreregional.org/lungcancerscreening

