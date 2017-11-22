Free Thanksgiving Dinner at The Kitchen

by

What are you doing for Thanksgiving?

Not everyone has nearby family to visit — or they may find the idea of getting on the road on the most crowded travel day of the year unappealing. If you’re in one of those categories, the Kitchen at The Imperial Hotel has come up with what might be your perfect Thanksgiving dinner plan. Best of all, it’s free!

For the past several years, chef Steve has opened his dining room for a Thanksgiving fellowship feast as a way of giving back to the community that’s supported him. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, the Kitchen will be serving a sumptuous feast, with a carving station offering roast leg of lamb, house cured and smoked ham, and roast turkey breast. For side dishes, take your pick of glazed sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, roasted asparagus, herbed stuffing, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. To complete the feast, the dessert offerings are pumpkin pie and chocolate bread pudding. Yum!

Reservations are strongly recommended. Call 410-778-5000 extension 1 to reserve your place.