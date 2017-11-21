Spy House of the Week: Musings on Philosophers Terrace

by

There are so many architectural styles that appeal to me. Cottages and bungalows have a special appeal with their warmth of natural materials like the stone exposed foundation wall and cedar siding of this cozy cottage that is bigger than it seems.

There is a basement, master suites on the first and second floors and a spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen combo with large windows. I especially liked the dining area with its corner windows next to the fireplace. The Brazilian cherry wood floors extend into the kitchen and the white cabinets and contrasting countertops accentuate the beauty of the floor.

The second floor gable end walls and rear shed dormer creates a variety of interior architecture for the bedrooms and baths. The rear deck with its trellis and side privacy screen has plenty of space for outdoor dining and relaxing.

