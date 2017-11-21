Spy House of the Week: Musings on Philosophers Terrace

There are so many architectural styles that appeal to me. Cottages and bungalows have a special appeal with their warmth of natural materials like the stone exposed foundation wall and cedar siding of this cozy cottage that is bigger than it seems.
There is a basement, master suites on the first and second floors and a spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen combo with large windows. I especially liked the dining area with its corner windows next to the fireplace. The Brazilian cherry wood floors extend into the kitchen and the white cabinets and contrasting countertops accentuate the beauty of the floor.
The second floor gable end walls and rear shed dormer creates a variety of interior architecture for the bedrooms and baths. The rear deck with its trellis and side privacy screen has plenty of space for outdoor dining and relaxing.
For more information about this property, contact Miles Norris with Select Land & Homes at 410-810-3900 (o) 410-708-5423 (c) or mnorrisselect@gmail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.
Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.
Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.
