Leadership, Character, Service, and Scholarship: NHS Induction

by

On Thursday, November 16, thirty-two students were inducted into the National Honor Society at The Gunston School. The National Honor Society (NHS) is a prestigious organization for juniors and seniors, which requires them to hold a grade point average of at least 88 and to meet the society’s rigorous non-academic criteria.

The inductees, their parents, and current NHS members gathered in the Susie Konkel Atrium for breakfast, pictures and celebration before the induction ceremony that was held in the Field House. Welcoming remarks were made by Headmaster John Lewis, who spoke about the importance of pursuing the four key National Honor Society values: leadership, character, service, and scholarship.

Photo: NHS Inductees: front row (l-r): Ellie Merton, Becky DeFino, Shiloh Clark, Camy Kelly, Leah Hellwege, Nellie Stup, Megan Prochaska, Elena Sherman, Anneliese Clair, Caroline Roser, Hope Murphy; middle row (l-r): Si-tong (Vicky) Zhou, Marisa Pisapia, Phin Howell, Nick Lee, Jack Morrison, Sheng Hao (Jack) Xu, Pengyu (Oliver) Wu, Katie Easter, Cora Duncan, Kejing (Karen) Chen; back row (l-r): Cole Evans, Menel Harris, Nick Basham, Mitchel Naumann, Yifan (Michael) Shen, Haorui (Davy) Song, Drew Seaman, James Pratt. Missing: Yuxuan (Ciara) Chen, Paige Murphy, and Claire Johnson.

Following Mr. Lewis’ remarks, the keynote address was delivered by Mr. Lance Richardson, State’s Attorney for Queen Anne’s County (and NHS member). Mr. Richardson spoke to the student body and guests about goal setting, “not only do you have to set goals, but you also need to map out a plan on how you will achieve your goals.”

To highlight the core values of NHS, four candles were lit by current members, as senior and NHS president Henry Parkhurst spoke about the meaning of each value. NHS Secretary Alli Webb read each inductee’s accomplishments as they were called up one-by-one, to receive a certificate, pin, and rose, and to sign their names into the NHS registry. To make them official members of the society, current members pinned the inductees with a pin bearing the NHS logo and the pledge was recited, led by Henry Parkhurst. To conclude the ceremony, Mr. Michael Kaylor, the NHS advisor, shared words of wisdom and high praises to the students for their accomplishments.

We congratulate this year’s NHS Chapter Officers and Inductees.

Officers

President: Henry Parkhurst, Vice President: Susie Fordi, Secretary: Alli Webb, Treasurer: Neel Patel, Historian: Gillian Felton, Parliamentarian: Chris Newberg, Public Relations: Lila Ingersoll

Members

Heidi Barcus, Kangcheng (Max) Cao, Simiao (Grace) Dai, Rongjie (Rose) Fan, Steven Goss, Sam Johnson, Mary Macmillan, Ryleigh Paskoski, Lily Phipps, Joey Smith, Baoyi (Betty) Zhou

Inductees

Grade 12: Yuxuan (Ciara) Chen, Jack Morrison, Hope Murphy, Mitchell Naumann, Pengyu (Oliver) Wu, Sheng Hao (Jack) Xu. Grade 11: Nick Basham, Kejing (Karen) Chen, Anneliese Clair, Shiloh Clark, Becky DeFino, Cora Duncan, Katie Easter, Cole Evans, Menel Harris, Leah Hellwege, Phin Howell, Claire Johnson, Camy Kelly, Nick Lee, Ellie Merton, Paige Murphy, Marisa Pisapia, James Pratt, Megan Prochaska, Caroline Roser, Drew Seaman, Yifan (Michael) Shen, Elena Sherman, Haorui (Davy) Song, Nellie Stup, Vicky Zhou.