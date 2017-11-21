Adkins Arboretum’s Candlelit Caroling Celebration on December 9

by

Ring in the holiday season with an evening of music, light and merriment when Adkins Arboretum hosts its annual Candlelit Caroling Celebration on Sat., Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m.

At the Visitor’s Center, enjoy seasonal live music in the gallery by Chestertown performers Dovetail and Nevin Dawson, along with hors d’oeuvres and a cash wine bar. Take a candlelit walk along the woodland paths, stopping along the way to sing carols and roast marshmallows over a roaring bonfire. Join Delmarva Stargazers in the meadow to view the winter sky, and top off the evening with a winter tram ride to see light displays around the meadow. Wildlife tree decorating and a gingerbread playhouse will be of special interest to children.

Tickets for adults are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Children ages 3–18 are $10, and children 2 and under are free. This event tends to sell out; please register by Tues., Dec. 5.

To reserve tickets for the Candlelit Caroling Celebration, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410.634.2847, ext. 0.