Spotlight on Evie Baskin and the Artists’ Gallery

by

You may have stopped and looked at the display window of the Artists’ Gallery as you’ve walked down High Street. It’s the little shop past the Music Life store and just before the White Swan Tavern as you head toward the river. This month, you’ll be struck with a couple of familiar faces looking out at you — pianist Phil Dutton and bookstore owner Tom Martin, as captured by local artist Evie Baskin.

Be sure to go inside to get a look at the other works that are part of “Passion” – a new series of portraits by Baskin – on display at the gallery along with the works of of several other local and national artists. The exhibit will be up through the end of the year, although in December the display window will be taken over by the gallery’s Annual Artisan Sale, which will feature a delightful array of arts and crafts, all available for purchase.

“Passion” is Evie’s fifth portrait series since she arrived on the Eastern Shore in 2008. The portraits’ subjects are all people who live on the Eastern Shore and who are following their passions and by doing so, provide inspiration to us all. A statement posted on the wall adjacent to each portrait, describes the passion of each person, providing both a visual and literary element to this show. The portraits have an exuberant style that combines a soft painterly approach with near photo realism and beautifully expresses the joie de vivre the subjects clearly have for their particular passion. Among the subjects are poet Robert Earl Price, horsewoman Gretchen Knowles, and others.

Evie was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida and has a BA in Visual Arts from Florida State University. After relocating to Alexandria, Virginia in 1999, she studied figurative work in oil with Danni Dawson and Robert Liberace at the Torpedo Factory. When she moved to the Eastern Shore, Evie began working with pastel, studying at various times with Mary Pritchard, Claudia Post and William Schneider. She has garnered numerous awards over the years for her work in pastel and oil and is a partner with The Artists’ Gallery, a member of the Maryland Portrait Society, The Working Artists Forum, and RiverArts of Chestertown.

In addition to Baskin’s “Passion” exhibit, the works of several other artists are on the gallery walls through December, including the special window display of crafts and jewelry. Bonnie Foster Howell, a partner in the gallery, has hung several of her maritime paintings, all of them showing a beautiful mastery of light on water.

The Artists’ Gallery is a cooperative effort of five local artists. In addition to Baskin, the partners are Sally Clark, Bonnie Foster Howell, Nancy Thomas and Barbara Zuehlke. The gallery shows the partners’ work on a continuing basis, with additional displays by other prominent regional and national artists.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chesterton, and is open Tuesday- Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30. It will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days. Call 410-778-2425 or check the website for any other closings or extended holiday hours. For information about the gallery and Evie’s work, please see www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or www.eviebaskin.com.

See photo gallery below for more works by Evie Baskin and the other artists currently exhibiting at the Artists’ Gallery. Photos by Evie Baskin, Jane Jewell, and Peter Heck

###