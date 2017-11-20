Play It Again — at Garfield Center

by

Come and celebrate the 75th Anniversary of one of the all-time great films at the Garfield Center!

In 1943, “Casablanca” won three Academy Awards, including the Oscar for Best Picture. Today, 75 years after its release, the film is still considered a classic.

On Warner Bros. back lot in Burbank on May 25, 1942, the first day of shooting for the new film “Casablanca,” the production schedule called actors Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Dooley Wilson to the set at 9 a.m. to shoot a flashback scene set in Paris, where the romance between Rick and Ilsa began.

Seventy-five years later, the film has reportedly been screened more times in theaters and on television than any movie in history.

On Saturday, November 25, come to the Garfield Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. for a special 75th anniversary celebration of the film. The event is FREE with donations to the Garfield encouraged. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown and can be reached at 410-810-2060.