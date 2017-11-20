Celebrating National Home Care Month

by

During November, the home care and hospice community honor the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists, and social workers who make a difference for the patients and families they serve. These caregivers play a central role in our health care system and in homes across the nation. To recognize their efforts, the National Association for Home Care & Hospice celebrates November as Home Care and Hospice Month.

Joining the celebrfation are members of the UM Chester River Home Care (UM CRHC) team, outside their headquarters on the campus of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. The team includes nurses, aides, access representatives, social workers and physical, occupational and speech therapists. According to Trish Focht, manager, in the past year, CRHC staff members have tallied more than 97,600 miles driven in Kent and Queen Anne’s County to and from 12,179 in-home care visits to 853 patients. CRHC’s most recent overall patient satisfaction rating is 93%, well above the state and national averages of 81% and 84%, respectively.

Shown in the photo are: (front row) Brooke Smith, Jenny Paul, Kim Price and Jen Wade; (middle row) Katie Davis, Sarah Hopkins, Jen Walters, Brianna Simms, Mary Lynn Price, Melissa Maule and Trish Focht, manager; (back row) Barb Cole, Alexa Jester, Karen Conley, Kristin Dickerson, Frances Rodney, Chris Kirby, Amanda Sutton, Kiara Henry, Sarah Reynolds, Melissa Myers, Lucinda Wakefield, Brooke Maier and Andrea Alduino.