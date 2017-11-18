Habitat Price Points: What $100,000 to $400,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $295,000 at 207 Silver Heel Road in the Village at Chestertown.

It is easy to write about the grand million dollar estates because they usually epitomize the best of architecture, interiors and landscape. However, the median list price for houses in Chestertown is currently $289,000 so this week I searched for a house close to that range that also had great appeal.

This house offers so much for $295,000-new construction, a basement, a neighborhood with a community park and a stylish design that pays homage to architectural details found in the older houses in Chestertown’s Historic District.

I liked the second story gable with its decorative attic window over the first floor bay window, the 6/1 craftsman style windows and the front and rear porches. When you open the front door into the entrance hall, there are wonderful open vistas with French doors or windows that illuminate the spaces. The open stairwell has high windows to light up the stair landing. The wood floors, pale gray walls with accents of blue is very appealing and the blue and white theme is carried through very tastefully in the furnishings.

The open floor plan visually connects the sitting, dining and kitchen areas and I especially liked the view from the kitchen to the bay window in the sitting room with a fireplace. The spacious bedrooms have double and single windows to let light in, the baths are generous in size and the master bath has both a glass walled shower next to a soaking tub.

A wonderful affordable home in a very desirable neighborhood.

For more information about this property contact Michele Palmer with Doug Ashley REALTORS LLC at 410-810-0010 (o) 410-920-9435 (c) or michele@douglasashleyrealtors.com

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.