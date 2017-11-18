Compass Regional Hospice hosts Hope & Healing for the Holidays Workshop

by

Compass Regional Hospice will host the workshop Hope & Healing for the Holidays on Saturday, December 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive in Centreville. Come for conversation and creative activities designed to help those grieving the loss of a loved one during the holiday season. The workshop fee is $10 and is open to anyone 18 and older.

Hope & Healing for the Holidays will be led by staff of the Compass Regional Hospice Hope & Healing Center. The workshop begins with a light breakfast and will include art projects and opportunities to talk about how to remember loves ones while facing the grief that accompanies their memory.

For more information and to register for Hope & Healing for the Holidays, contact Ann OConnor or Linda Turner, 443-262-4100, aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org, lturner@compassregionalhospice.org. Learn more about the Hope & Healing Center grief support programs at www.compassregionalhospice.org/hopeandhealing.

About the Hope & Healing Center

The Hope & Healing Center is a collection of programs and services available for the family of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the death of a loved one. Services available in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline Counties include, individual and family grief counseling, grief support groups, school‐based grief counseling, a grief retreat Camp New Dawn, and remembrance events and specialized workshops. Since most grief support programs are offered free of charge, Compass Regional Hospice depends on donations to cover the cost of operating the Hope & Healing Center.

Much like a compass, the priorities of the Charting Our Course Together capital campaign points the way toward the future of Compass Regional Hospice. In order to meet the unmet and growing needs of our community, the existing Hope & Healing Center located at 255 Comet Drive in Centreville needs to be renovated so that we can continue to expand our grief support services. The planned renovations will create the additional space needed to accommodate new support services and healing modalities. For more information about the Charting Our Course Together capital campaign or how you can donate, contact Kenda Leager, Development Officer, 443‐262-4106, kleager@compassregionalhospice.org or visit www.compassregionalhospice.org/otherwaystogive/campaign