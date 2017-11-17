Academy Art Museum Announces December Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

Exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star Democrat.

David Driskell: Renewal and Form, Recent Prints

Through December 31, 2017

Noted artist and scholar, David Driskell, PhD, (1931) is widely respected as an artist, curator, educator, and scholar of African-American art. The exhibition comes to Easton from the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, in Rockland, ME, and was curated by Greenhut Galleries in Portland, ME.

The Caprichos: Goya and Lombardo

Through February 25, 2018

The Caprichos by Emily Lombardo is a series of etchings which are in direct conversation and homage to Francisco Goya’s Los Caprichos, 1799. Both explore and present a satirical critique of contemporary culture and the forces that influence society along economic, racial, political, religious, and gender lines. The exhibition is supported by the Childs Gallery, Boston.

The Soothsayers: 3D Works on Paper by Emily Lombardo

Through March 11, 2018

A Soothsayer is a person who predicts the future by magical, intuitive, or more rational means; someone who says “sooth,” meaning “truth” or “reality,” a term dating back to the 14th century. The Soothsayers is an installation of sculptural prints, which represent excavated hearts from Magic 8 Ball toys that are positioned as divine relics of cultural nostalgia. The Magic 8 Ball was created in 1950, invented by Albert C. Carter, inspired by a spirit writing device used by his mother, a clairvoyant. The post-World War II boom in industry propelled this toy into thousands of homes across America.

Beth van Hoesen: Prints: Selections from the Permanent Collection

Through February 4, 2018

Selections Gallery

Beth Van Hoesen (1926–2010) was an American artist who was born in Boise, ID. She earned a BA from Stanford University in 1948. After graduation, she continued her studies at the École des Beaux Arts de Fontainebleau, the Académie Julian, and at the Académie de la Grande Chaumière. Throughout her career, Beth Van Hoesen distinguished herself as a draftsman and printmaker.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Open MIC

Second Monday Each Month

7 to 9 p.m.

The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

CONCERTS

Cocktails & Concerts

The Suspicious Cheese Lords

Friday, December 1, Cocktails: 5:30 p.m. with Concert: 6 p.m.

Cost: $55 Members, $66 Non-members

All Male A Cappella Ensemble featuring Choral Music of the Middle Ages and Renaissance

ADULT CLASSES

Oil Painting Workshop: From Fur to Feathers – Painting Animals in the Studio

Instructor: Julia Rogers

2 days: December 2 and 3 Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $160 Members, $194 Non-members

This year’s Waterfowl Festival Featured Artist, Julia Rogers, will show different ways to use animal reference to create exciting paintings through lecture and demonstration.

FAMILY PROGRAMS

Winter Family Art Day

Family Ornament Day

Instructor: Museum Staff

Saturday, December 16, 10 a.m. –1 p.m.

FREE

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.