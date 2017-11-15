United Way Campaign Kickoff

by

United Way of Kent County has kicked off its 2017-2018 fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $210,000 to help local agencies provide an array of critical services to this community. Your donations directly help out with emergency food and shelter, medical services, crisis intervention, youth character, educational enrichment and significant programs for self-sufficiency.

A United Way brochure and contribution envelope are being mailed to all Kent County postal patrons and you should receive yours soon. It’s my hope that you’ll consider making a donation, regardless of how large or how small, to make sure our neighbors receive the assistance they need.

We appreciate the 25 agencies that use the donated funds to make a difference in our community. We appreciate your donations in the past and hope that you can continue to support United Way in the future. Along with your donation, countless volunteers are working hard to make a difference in Kent County. We can’t thank you enough for your support.

Thank you.

Bob Grace

Honorary Campaign Chairman