Lockdown at Middle School Wednesday Morning

According to a message from Kent County Public Schools central office at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, a student on a bus going to Kent County Middle School this morning received an anonymous text message alleging a gun threat. The student called 911 from the bus to report the threat, Emergency dispatchers contacted the school, and students were held on the bus while law enforcement responded.

Authorized personnel and law enforcement scanned all students and their property, and searched the building and the bus to ensure no contraband was brought into the school. Students were sent to their homerooms and sheltered in place while the search was completed. No contraband was found. However, according to the central office, police will maintain a presence at the building for the remainder of the school day.

Parents were informed of the situation and those who wished to pick up students and take them home were allowed to do so.