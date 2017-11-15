Corn on the Curb! – UPDATED

by

Editor’s note — this story has been updated with details not available at press time Tuesday.

A grain truck en route from Rock Hall to Church Hill overturned around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, trying to navigate the roundabout at High Street and Morgnec Road, near the new Royal Farms store. The truck flipped on its side and spilled its load of corn by the roadside. The arrow on the yellow pedestrian sign in the above picture is pointing directly at the green cab of the truck as it lies on its side.

Traffic was rerouted through an adjacent parking lot due to hydraulic fluid leaking from the overturned truck. Because the crash site is close to Radcliffe Creek, containment booms were placed to prevent any leaking fluids from entering the watercourse. However, diesel fuel spillage was minimal, according to the Chestertown Fire Company. The southeast corner of the circle remained blocked as State Highway crews and a private crew sent by the truck’s owner conducted the cleanup and removed the damaged vechicle, which took about four hours all told.

According to emergency personnel on the scene, there were no injuries.

The Maryland State Police, the Chestertown Police Department, the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company, the Kennedyville Volunteer Fire Company and the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company responded.

See a more detailed report from the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company here.