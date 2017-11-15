You are here: Home / Archives / Corn on the Curb! – UPDATED

Corn on the Curb! – UPDATED

November 15, 2017 by 6 Comments
Share

Photo Credit – James Dissette

Editor’s note — this story has been updated with details not available at press time Tuesday. 

A grain truck en route from Rock Hall to Church Hill overturned around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, trying to navigate the roundabout at High Street and Morgnec Road, near the new Royal Farms store. The truck flipped on its side and spilled its load of corn by the roadside. The arrow on the yellow pedestrian sign in the above picture is pointing directly at the green cab of the truck as it lies on its side.

Traffic was rerouted through an adjacent parking lot due to hydraulic fluid leaking from the overturned truck. Because the crash site is close to Radcliffe Creek, containment booms were placed to prevent any leaking fluids from entering the watercourse. However, diesel fuel spillage was minimal, according to the Chestertown Fire Company. The southeast corner of the circle remained blocked as State Highway crews and a private crew sent by the truck’s owner conducted the cleanup and removed the damaged vechicle, which took about four hours all told.

According to emergency personnel on the scene, there were no injuries.

Photo credit – James Dissette

The Maryland State Police, the Chestertown Police Department, the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company, the Kennedyville Volunteer Fire Company and the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company  responded.

See a more detailed report from the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company here.

Corn on the Curb!      Photo credit – James Dissette

Filed Under: Archives, Brevities, Local Life, Portal Notes, Portal Notes
|

*

Letters to Editor

  1. Carl M. Gallegos says:
    November 14, 2017 at 3:47 PM

    There is a speed limit in the traffic circle. Drivers of large vehicles in particular should observe it!

    Reply
    • KARLA MCDUFFIE says:
      November 14, 2017 at 11:35 PM

      Carl, There is no indication that the speed limit was not being observed. I’ve heard that State Roads Commission put this traffic circle in with no discussion with Chestertown officials (or thinking apparently) about vehicles trying to navigate it. My sister personally finds it annoying and hazardous driving it …even in her nice, medium sized sedan car.

      Reply
  2. Melinda Bookwalter says:
    November 14, 2017 at 4:53 PM

    Sorry accident but Great Headline!!! Glad no one was hurt.

    How do they turn over? Because of the small circle diameter dictating speed, it’s hard to imagine that speed alone could cause the turnover. Do the contents shift on a small diameter turn? Did the driver just come into it too fast? the one at the Chester River bridge didn’t involve a turn I don’t think. So, what are the contributing physics factors?

    Thanx!

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.